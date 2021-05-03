The number of cases of coronavirus in the world recorded during the entire pandemic has exceeded 150 million. This is evidenced by data from Johns Hopkins University, updated at website in real time.

As of the morning of May 3, 152,497,194 cases of COVID-19 were detected in the world. Most of them are in the USA (32.4 million), India (19.6 million) and Brazil (14.8 million).

At the same time, 89,289,843 people around the world have already been cured of the coronavirus. 3,199,014 people died, of which 577 thousand – in the United States, 407.6 thousand – in Brazil and 217.2 thousand – in Mexico.