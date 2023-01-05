Defense Ministry: Russian air defense escorted over 2,000 reconnaissance aircraft in 2022

The Russian Air Defense Forces (Air Defense) detected and escorted more than 2,000 reconnaissance aircraft in 2022. This was reported in the Ministry of Defense, reports RIA News.

More than ten combat strategic bombers were also escorted. In total, over the past year, the air defense forces on duty were put on alert “number one” more than four thousand times.

In total, according to the military department, the on-duty combat crews of the radio engineering troops accompanied more than two million air objects, of which more than 600 thousand were foreign aircraft.

Departures of planes and drones of NATO countries spying on Russia have become more frequent. These aircraft have previously appeared near the conflict zone in Ukraine, as well as in the region of the Kaliningrad region and northern Russian territories.

On December 29, a Turkish Air Force multi-purpose aircraft, designed, in particular, for electronic reconnaissance and patrolling the water, was spotted over the Black Sea.

On December 20, a large US Air Force strategic reconnaissance aircraft was spotted over Poland on the day of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Minsk. Boeing RC-135W River Joint was fixed over the Polish city of Siedlce, located 60 kilometers from the border.