The Shennongjia Forest Area in central China’s Hubei Province has witnessed a noticeable increase in the number of rare golden monkeys, thanks to efforts to protect the habitat.

According to the results of the fourth survey conducted by the region’s administration, 1,618 golden monkeys now live in the area, an increase of 147 from the previous survey five years ago.

As the easternmost golden monkey habitat in the world, Shennongjia had only 501 golden monkeys on an area of ​​164 square kilometers in 1990, and the numbers have improved over the years, as there were 1,282 golden monkeys on an area of ​​189 square kilometers in 2005, and 1,471 monkeys in the area. It covers an area of ​​354 square kilometers in 2019.

More than 40 people contributed to the latest survey, conducting field investigations and laboratory analyzes that lasted for more than two months, and explored 240 survey paths, covering a total distance of 58,800 kilometers.

“The survey indicated that 1,618 golden monkeys belonging to 11 groups are now living in a habitat area of ​​401 square kilometers in the area,” said Feng Wei, Secretary of the Communist Party of China Committee of the Shennongjia Forest Region.