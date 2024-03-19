The number of radars in Spain continues to increase. Their presence on the roads has grown by 4% and is close to 3,000, of which 2,095 are fixed, 433 traffic lights, 168 stretches and 245 belt and mobile.

Catalonia continues to be the autonomous community with the most traffic radars, with a total of 721. Furthermore, 36.62% of the radars in Spain are located on secondary roads and 37.60% in cities, while on highways and highways they represent 25.78%.

These are data from the Radar Observatory in Spain, which for the third consecutive year and with the help of the provider of driving assistance systems and Coyote radar warnings, aims to establish a clear x-ray of the state of the radars in the country. This report is prepared with data obtained during 2023 and includes information on the various types of radars used by the different authorities.

The company's experts have thus determined that the traffic networks have 2,941 radars along the Spanish road network. Excessive speed is one of the main risk factors on the road. In this context, the report highlights the importance of investment in speed control systems by the authorities to guarantee the safety of drivers and so that drivers know what speed to travel at, adapting their driving to the traffic.

The “III Radar Observatory of Spain” highlights Catalonia, Andalusia and Castilla y León as the Autonomous Communities with the highest number of radars for the third consecutive year. With a total of 742, 372 and 333 respectively, these three communities accumulate half of the radars in all of Spain.

For their part, the Basque Country and Madrid maintain fourth and fifth place with 233 and 232 radars respectively. Galicia also stands out, overtaking Valencia (179) and placing itself in sixth place with 10 new radars, making a total of 182. They are followed by Castilla La Mancha (135) and Aragón (107), closing the list of CCAA with more than 100 radars. Below are the communities of Asturias (87), Balearic Islands (76), Extremadura (66), Navarra (58) and the Canary Islands (51).

If we look at the analysis by province, Barcelona heads the list with a total of 473, 16% of the national total. Madrid follows with 232, almost half that of Barcelona, ​​and Gerona with 128.

The study establishes a comparison between Spain and its neighboring countries, and concludes that on average, a Spanish Coyote user is on the road with 53 fixed radars per month, a Frenchman with 48, an Italian with 105 and a Belgian with 130. The Radar density in Spain is 3.35/10,000 km, being very similar to that of France (3.74) and triple that of Portugal (0.92). This confirms that Spain is one of the countries with the highest density of radars in southern Europe in relation to the road network at practically the same level as its French neighbor.

Section radars



Speed ​​cameras are some of those that have increased their presence on the roads the most, so it is important to know how they work. They are a way of controlling speed, not at specific kilometer points, as fixed radars do, but on stretches of road of several kilometers.

In reality, this type of surveillance does not work with radars, but with artificial vision cameras, similar to those sanctioned at traffic lights in some cities, according to the DGT.

The speed control procedure in a section is as follows: the cameras – one per lane – continuously record all vehicles at the entrance and exit of the tunnel. To do this, they use continuous infrared lighting – due to the light conditions – that the human eye cannot capture. The cameras are synchronized by fiber optics and satellite so that their clocks show the same time.

With the stored data, a computer 'matches' the identical license plates, checks the passing times of each vehicle and calculates its average speed. When it is detected that the speed has been higher than permitted, the system sends the photographs (of entry and exit) to the DGT's Automated Complaints Handling Center in León, so that the complaint can be processed and sent by mail to the owner. of the vehicle in order to identify the offending driver, with fines of 100 to 600 euros depending on the speed.