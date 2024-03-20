Lostarmour: the number of published Lancet strikes in the NWO zone has reached 1300

The number of published strikes with Lancet loitering ammunition in the Special Military Operation (SVO) zone in Ukraine has reached 1.3 thousand. Statistics leads Lostarmour portal.

It is clarified that with the help of video it is possible to confirm the destruction of 394 targets, including tanks, self-propelled artillery units (SPG), armored personnel carriers, light armored vehicles and special equipment, aircraft, and enemy personnel.