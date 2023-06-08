In Mazatlan At least 160 elements of Municipal Public Security are under investigation, according to what was mentioned by the mayor Édgar González. It is estimated that the preventive corporation has a total of 700 elements.

There is more than 20 percent of police officers reported for carrying out irregularities. The most recent is a policewoman who apparently was arrested in flagrante delicto in the commission of a crime. One might ask, what leads to these policemen to commit crimes or not adhere to what the law establishes?

Surely there are many causes that deserve a deep sociological study, but here with this information that the same authority offers, it is necessary to reconsider what characteristics are required to have the new elements of Public security that they are hired so that they do not continue to break the law. It must be made clear that the creation of police forces is to protect citizens, and not the other way around.

We recommend you read: