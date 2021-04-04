The number of Russians wishing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus infection COVID-2019 has grown sharply. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced this on the air of the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin “, reports TASS…

She stressed that vaccination is especially important on the eve of the spring-summer season, and added that vaccination is “not scary, painless.”

Golikova herself has already been vaccinated against coronavirus in the fall.

Earlier, the Deputy Prime Minister reported that collective immunity to COVID-2019 can be achieved in Russia in July, August or earlier. Achievement of indicators of herd immunity allows us to talk about the victory over the epidemic and the removal of restrictions.

Mass vaccination against coronavirus in Russia began on December 18. Vaccination is done mainly with the two-component vaccine “Sputnik V”. It became the world’s first registered SARS-CoV-2 vaccine. In addition to it, three more drugs have already been registered in the country: EpiVacCorona, KoviVak and Sputnik Light.