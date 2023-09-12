The number of people who contacted doctors after an emergency landing of an Airbus increased to five.

The number of people who turned to doctors after an emergency landing of a plane in a field near Novosibirsk increased to five people. Their number was announced in the official Telegram– channel of the regional Ministry of Health.

It is noted that the children in the Airbus were not injured.

“After examining the passengers, two adults with a preliminary diagnosis of bruise were sent to the Central District Hospital for x-rays,” the report says. “Two more adults received medical assistance on the spot: due to increased blood pressure and an attack of bronchial asthma.”

According to representatives of the department, psychologists are working with passengers of the liner.

Earlier on September 12, it became known that a Ural Airlines plane flying from Sochi to Omsk made an emergency landing on the ground near the village of Kamenki in the Novosibirsk region. The aircraft sounded an alarm. After that it disappeared from radar. It is specified that there were 159 people on board the liner, including 23 children.