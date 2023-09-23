The number of motorists who refuse a blood test to check whether someone is driving under the influence has risen sharply in recent years. From 144 in 2017 to 1173 last year and this year it will again be close to a thousand. Refusing a blood test is a more serious offense than driving drunk and means you will have to go to court.

