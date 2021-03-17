The number of people teleworking in the Region of Murcia increased between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the same period of 2020, 29.2% as a result of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, reaching 9.8% of the total employed. This is one of the conclusions of the ‘Adecco Monitor of Opportunities and Job Satisfaction (II): the evolution of teleworking and part-time employment during the pandemic’, prepared by Adecco.

Thus, the Region of Murcia was located between the communities – together with La Rioja and the Canary Islands– with less than 10% of teleworkers out of the total employed, compared to the 15 who were in that situation a year ago. For its part, the proportion of part-time employed in the total employed was 14%, behind the Valencian Community and the Basque Country (16.1% each); Castilla and León (15%); La Rioja and Extremadura (14.8%); Andalusia (14.7%) and Navarra (14.2%).

National data



In state terms, the number of people who teleworked in Spain a year ago, at least occasionally, reached an all-time high in our country with just over 1.5 million (7.9% of the people with jobs that were then in Spain). Galicia, Extremadura, Catalonia and the Balearic Islands were the autonomous regions with the highest proportion of teleworkers. With the irruption of the pandemic and the decree of the State of alarm In March 2019, the total number of people who work at least occasionally from home doubled in the second quarter of last year to over 3.5 million people, an absolute record.

Since then, the total number of teleworkers has moderated to 2.86 million in the fourth quarter in the whole of Spain, a figure that in any case represents a year-on-year increase of 74.2%. This implies that there are now 1.2 million more teleworkers than a year ago. The evolution of working from home has had a uneven behavior among the Spanish autonomous communities. Although all of them show year-on-year growth in the proportion of employed persons who telework, there are important differences.

For example, the Community of Madrid and Catalonia have doubled their number of teleworkers, with year-on-year increases of 200% and 119%, respectively. The Canary Islands (65.8%) and La Rioja (60%) also show significant increases. On the other hand, Aragon, Extremadura and the Valencian Community show increases of less than 20% (9.9%, 16.3% and 18.2%, respectively).

The disparity in the growth of teleworking has significantly modified the geographical distribution of teleworking in Spain. Before the pandemic, in the fourth quarter of 2019, Catalonia had 18% of all workers who claimed to work at least occasionally from home. They were followed by the Community of Madrid, with 15.6%, Andalusia, with 15.3%, and the Valencian Community, with 10.9%.

In total, these four autonomies accounted for practically 60% of the total teleworkers in Spain. After the outbreak of the pandemic, the latest data for the fourth quarter of 2020 show that Madrid has become the leader in teleworking, with 26.9% of all Spanish teleworkers, surpassing Catalonia, despite the fact that it has grown until 22, 6%.

Andalusia retains third place, but with less than half the number of teleworkers than Madrid and less participation in national teleworking, a total of 12.8%. The participation of the Valencian Community in national teleworking has also been reduced, down to 7.4%.

Just a year ago, 15 autonomies had less than 10% teleworkers in the total of employed persons. Now there are only three: La Rioja (9.6%; +3.6 pp), Canarias and the Region of Murcia (9.8% in both cases, with increases, respectively, of 3.6 and 2.4 percentage points).

Another of the variables that the Adecco Monitor takes into account to measure the opportunities for reconciling personal and professional life is the insertion of part-time in the labor market understood as an opportunity to combine work with studies, caring for relatives or other similar activities. Part-time employment has continued the downward trend with which it began in 2019. Its decline has been more marked than that of total employment, so it has not only fallen in absolute terms but also as a proportion of total employed persons.

In 2020, 145,700 part-time jobs were lost (-4.9% year-on-year). Almost one in four jobs lost during the pandemic were of this type. Thus, the proportion of part-time employed in the total employed has fallen to 14%, 6 tenths less than a year ago and the lowest figure since June 2012.