new Delhi: Today, the number of patients recovering in one day in the country was more than new cases of corona virus. With this, India has left the US behind in terms of recovery. In the last 24 hours, 95 thousand 880 people were recovered while 93 thousand 337 new cases came. At the same time, India is second to the United States in terms of most infected patients.

Health Ministry tweeted information

So far 41 lakh 91 thousand 894 people have been cured of Corona in America. While 42 lakh 84 thousand 31 people have recovered and gone to their homes. The Health Ministry has given this information by tweeting today.

In the last 24 hours 93 thousand 337 new cases of corona were reported

Please tell that in the last 24 hours 93 thousand 337 new cases of corona have been reported in the country. At the same time 1247 people have died. Now the total number of infected has reached 53 lakh 8 thousand 15. So far 42 lakh 8 thousand 432 patients have also been cured and treatment of 10 lakh 13 thousand 964 is underway. 85 thousand 619 people have died.

The Health Ministry has said that the rate of people recovering in the country has increased to 79.28 percent. At the same time, the death rate of corona has reduced to 1.61 percent.

6,24,54,254 samples have been tested so far

Significantly, on August 7, the number of corona patients in India crossed 20 lakhs, while on 23 August, the number of corona virus infections crossed 30 lakhs. On September 5, the number of infected in the country reached 40 lakhs. At the same time, on September 16, the number of patients reached 50 lakhs. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 6,24,54,254 samples have been tested in the country till September 18, of which 8,81,911 samples were tested on Friday alone.