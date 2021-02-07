The number of poisoned people in the Khunzakh region of Dagestan increased to 74 people. Tatiana Belyaeva, Acting Minister of Health of the Republic, announced this on February 7.

According to her, ten people were hospitalized, including five children, the rest are receiving outpatient care.

On the eve it was reported that 64 people applied for medical assistance. The first patients were admitted to hospitals on February 4.

Most of the poisoned are children from the village of Arani. The main symptoms they complained about were diarrhea, nausea, weakness, abdominal pain and fever. By February 6, eight people were in the hospital with symptoms of acute intestinal infection.

From February 1 to February 4, 30 students of the Araninsk secondary school at the age of seven to 14 with symptoms of poisoning turned to the Khunzakh central regional hospital.

The Rospotrebnadzor of Dagestan established that the poisoning occurred through the water in which the causative agents of dysentery were found.

On the fact of the incident, the investigators opened a criminal case under Part 1 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet the requirements of the safety of life or health of consumers”).