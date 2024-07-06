The number of people poisoned by rolls in a Japanese cuisine cafe in Buryatia has grown to 44

The number of people poisoned by rolls in a Japanese cuisine cafe in Gusinoozersk, Republic of Buryatia, has increased sharply. This was reported in Telegram– channel of the regional office of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia.

“On July 5 and 6, 2024, 44 people sought treatment at the infectious diseases department of the Gusinoozersky Central District Hospital,” the statement said. Based on the examination results, nine children and four adults were hospitalized.

It is noted that the victims were diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis of moderate severity. The Investigative Committee is conducting a pre-investigation check into the incident.

Earlier it was reported that 22 people were poisoned in a Japanese cuisine cafe in Gusinoozersk. The victims complained of stomach pain, nausea and high temperature.