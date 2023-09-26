The death toll in the explosion at a gas storage facility in Nagorno-Karabakh is 68

The statement by Armenian Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan that 125 bodies of the dead have been removed from Karabakh is not related to the explosion of a gas storage facility near Stepanakert. This is reported by TASS with reference to the statement of the department.

According to the ministry, Avanesyan announced the total number of remains transported from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia.

In turn, the Ombudsman of Nagorno-Karabakh Gagam Stepanyan clarified that the number of deaths as a result of the explosion of a gasoline storage facility is 68, the identities of 21 dead have been established, and 290 people were injured.

On September 25, it was reported that over 200 people were injured as a result of the explosion. Doctors assessed the condition of most of them as serious or extremely serious. Nagorno-Karabakh Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan called for the use of air ambulances.