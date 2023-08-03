In 5 days of action on the coast of São Paulo, the police arrested 58 people and seized 400 kg of drugs

The SSP-SP (Secretary of Public Security of São Paulo) confirmed that the death toll in the police operation in Guarujá (SP) has risen to 16 since last Friday (28.Jul). In all, the police have already arrested 58 people and seized 400 kg of drugs and 18 weapons.

Operation Escudo was launched on Friday (July 28) in response to the murder of Rotarian PM Patrick Bastos Reis, shot dead the day before. The death toll still differs from that released by the Police Ombudsman, which speaks of 19 deaths.

The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, confirmed the arrest of the 4th criminal accused of involvement in the death of the police officer.

In an interview with journalists on Monday (31.Aug), Tarcísio said “extremely satisfied” with police action. “We will not let the aggression against a police officer go unpunished. It is not possible for the bandit, the criminal, to attack a police officer and get away with it, so we are going to investigate, we are going to arrest, we are going to present it to the Justice, we are going to take it to the dock. That’s exactly what was done this weekend. I am extremely pleased with the police action.”said the governor.

MURDER OF THE PM

On Thursday night (July 27), Patrick Bastos Reis was patrolling the region of the Vila Zilda community, in Guarujá, when he was hit by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital emergency, but he couldn’t resist. Another police officer was also injured, but is doing well.

In response, on Friday (July 28), the police launched Operation Shield, which killed more than a dozen people.

Read more about the case: