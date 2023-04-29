The last victim found was a 60-year-old woman; According to the Fire Department of Recife, 5 people were injured

The death toll from the collapse of a building in Pernambuco rose to 6 this Saturday (April 29, 2023). According to the Pernambuco Fire Department, the last victim found was a 60-year-old woman. So far, 5 people have been injured.

The Civil Defense of the State informed that the 3-story building, located in Jardim Atlântico, had structural problems and had been banned since 2000.

On Instagram, firefighters reported that search operations on site were closed after 24 hours.

According to the Recife Fire Department, two victims were taken to the UPA (Emergency Care Unit) in Olinda, one to Miguel Arraes Hospital and two to Hospital da Restauração.