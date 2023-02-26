The total number of confirmed deaths rose to 65 after the disaster caused by strong storms on the north coast of São Paulo during the Carnival holiday. There were 64 deaths in São Sebastião and one in Ubatuba, according to the last balance released at 5 pm this Sunday, 26, by the Sao Paulo Civil Defense.

Teams from the municipality of São Sebastião, with psychologists and social workers, work to welcome the victims’ relatives.

So far, 55 bodies have been identified and released for burial. There are 20 adults, 17 adults and 18 children.

According to the statement, priority remains on helping victims and providing assistance to more than 1,150 displaced people and 1,290 homeless people.

Reception

The first 43 displaced families were housed in a hotel provided by a financial institution.

Some rescued animals are also on site.

The state government says it is still looking for safe land, in addition to the three already chosen, to start building houses for the victims who were left homeless.

roads

The Department of Roads (DER) reported that traffic is released for light and heavy vehicles on the highways in the region of São Sebastião.

Only the stretch of km 82 of the Mogi Bertioga highway (SP-098), in Biritiba-Mirim, next to the Sertãozinho River bridge, remains completely prohibited.