SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The death toll from the heavy rains that hit cities on the north coast of São Paulo over the weekend has risen to 36, the state government said on Monday morning, adding that at least 970 people were displaced. and 747 homeless.

The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), is in the region accompanying the rescue and aid work for the victims and has declared a state of public calamity in the cities of Ubatuba, São Sebastião, Ilhabela, Caraguatatuba and Bertioga. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who was spending the Carnival holiday in Bahia, will visit the region this Monday morning.

São Sebastião was the most affected city, with 35 deaths, while Ubatuba registered one death. Parts of São Sebastião are isolated as falling barriers and landslides have blocked access to these regions.

The Military Police and the Fire Department of São Paulo continue to rescue the victims and the Army has been called in to help with this work.

Highways that provide access to the north coast of São Paulo — such as Tamoios, Mogi-Bertioga and Dr. Manoel Hyppólito Rego — there are total and partial blocks in some stretches due to landslides, falling barriers and falling trees.

According to the government of São Paulo, the weather forecast in the region is sunny between clouds with typical summer rains. Only the city of São Sebastião recorded 649 millimeters of rain in the last 48 hours, according to the state government.

