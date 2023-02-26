(Reuters) – The number of confirmed dead due to the worst rains in the country’s history that hit the north coast of São Paulo over the Carnival weekend has risen to 64, the state government said in a statement on Sunday.

Of the total, 63 deaths occurred in São Sebastião, the city hardest hit by the storm, and one in Ubatuba, according to the government.

In the note, the State pointed out that the priority remains in helping the victims and in assisting the more than 1,150 displaced and 1,290 displaced by the storm.

“The first 43 families made homeless by the heavy rains that hit the north coast during the Carnival holiday were sheltered in a hotel provided by a financial institution. Some rescued animals are also on site,” the government said.

The governor pointed out that he is still looking for safe land, in addition to the three already chosen, to build houses quickly and demolish houses on hillsides.

The Rio-Santos highway remains with more than a dozen partial blocks, due to falling barriers, erosion, falling trees, as a result of the storm.

Mogi-Bertioga continues with a section close to Biritiba Mirim that is completely interdicted due to a ruptured pipeline. The release of traffic is expected to take place in two months and the completion of repairs in up to six months, said the government, noting that the emergency works were started on Tuesday, with a forecast investment of 9.4 million reais.

The volume of rain that hit the north coast in 24 hours last weekend totaled more than 630 millimeters, the highest ever recorded since the beginning of this type of measurement in Brazil, according to the São Paulo government.

(By Marta Nogueira, in Rio de Janeiro)