By Eduardo Simões and Andre Romani

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The death toll due to the worst rains in the country’s history that hit the north coast of São Paulo last weekend rose to 57, the state government said on Friday.

Of this total, 56 deaths took place in São Sebastião, the city hardest hit by the storm, and one in Ubatuba, according to the government.

The São Paulo government has appealed to tourists not to travel to the north coast over the weekend in order to avoid overloading public services and obstructing the passage of relief vehicles and donations and humanitarian aid to the thousands of homeless and displaced people.

According to the government of São Paulo, the volume of rain that hit the north coast in 24 hours last weekend – more than 630 millimeters – was the highest ever recorded since the beginning of this type of measurement in Brazil.

The government of São Paulo informed this Friday that the Department of Roads had released traffic on a stretch of the Rio-Santos highway that was completely banned. The road still has just over a dozen partial blocks.

Mogi-Bertioga continues with a section close to Biritiba Mirim that is completely interdicted due to a ruptured pipeline. Clearance of traffic is expected to take place within two months and completion of repairs within six months, the government said.

On Thursday, a Navy multipurpose airship vessel arrived in São Sebastião, equipped with hospital beds, and carrying helicopters, landing vehicles, health professionals and Marine Corps troops to carry out rescue and relief work for victims.