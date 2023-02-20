By Eduardo Simões and Laís Morais

SÃO SEBASTIÃO/SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The number of people killed by the heavy rains that hit the northern coast of the state of São Paulo over the weekend has risen to 40, the state government said earlier this Monday evening, while the Rescue work for victims and stranded people took place simultaneously with efforts to clear roads and highways.

The bodies of four more people were rescued in São Sebastião, the city hardest hit by the storms, bringing the total number of deaths in the municipality to 39. One person also died as a result of the rains in Ubatuba.

Teams from the Fire Department, the Military Police and the Armed Forces worked to rescue victims of the rains that fell in the region that attracts large numbers of tourists to its beaches during the Carnival holiday.

The death toll is expected to increase, as there are still more than 30 missing. The tragedy also left over 1,700 people homeless and over 760 homeless.

“It was depressing, it was an avalanche. It had been raining in our building since 4am on Friday. We had to run away. My mother’s car was a total loss because it was covered in dirt. Thanks to God, we survived”, said Ligia Carla Samia, who was in the area of ​​the Navy helipad in São Sebastião, where helicopters that participated in the searches took off and landed.

The rains, which according to the government of São Paulo were the highest volume ever recorded in the history of Brazil -682 millimeters in 24 hours–, also damaged roads and accesses to some regions, leaving several people stranded.

The Mogi-Bertioga and Rio-Santos highways had sections with total and partial blockages and the teams were also working to free the accesses and allow the exit of people who went to spend Carnival in the region, the transit of the rescue teams and the arrival of help humanitarian.

In a statement to the press earlier, the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), who transferred the São Paulo government office temporarily to São Sebastião, said that the recovery of Rio-Santos will take time, as it has not yet been possible to scale the damage. There is a possibility that a section of the highway has been dragged by the rains.

“At some points we don’t know what’s left of the highway”, he said. “We even raise the possibility that the highway was dragged, that the highway no longer exists”, he added.

PUBLIC CALAMITY

Tarcísio decreed a state of public calamity for 180 days in the cities of Ubatuba, São Sebastião, Ilhabela, Caraguatatuba and Bertioga and declared three days of mourning in the state.

Earlier, the governor and mayor of São Sebastião, Felipe Augusto (PSDB), met at the city’s Municipal Theater with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who interrupted the Carnival rest period in Bahia to inspect the damage caused by the temporal.

Also speaking to the press, Lula promised a partnership between the federal government and state administrations and the affected municipalities, setting aside political differences, to rebuild the affected areas and build housing in safe places for survivors who lost their homes.

“I wanted to show you a scene that you haven’t seen in Brazil for a long time, a president, a governor and a mayor sitting at a table or in front of a microphone because of something that interests us all,” Lula told journalists. after the meeting.

“The common good of the people is much more important than any ideological difference that we may have”, added Lula.

Lula’s predecessor, former president Jair Bolsonaro, Tarcísio’s political godfather, was often criticized for not attending in person to places affected by tragedies or for taking too long to go personally to inspect the damage caused by storms during his government. He was also criticized for clashes with governors and mayors who took a different political line from his.

According to the government of São Paulo, the weather forecast in the region is sunny between clouds with typical summer rains.

The tragedy on the north coast of São Paulo is the latest to hit Brazilian cities, where precarious buildings, often built on slopes and risky areas, are the scene of disasters during the rainy season in the country.

In February last year, more than 200 people died after floods and landslides hit Petrópolis, in the Mountain Region of Rio de Janeiro.

Bahia and Santa Catarina have also recently suffered from natural disasters.

(Additional reporting by Amanda Perobelli in Sao Sebastiao and Gabriel Araujo in Sao Paulo.)