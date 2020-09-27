The number of people injured in the collapse of a pedestrian crossing in Stupino near Moscow increased to 13 people. Reported by RIA News with reference to the representative of the regional department of the Ministry of Emergencies.

“According to the territorial center of disaster medicine at 9:40, 13 people were injured, three of them were hospitalized,” the agency’s source said. Earlier it was reported that six people were injured. Information about the dead has not yet been reported. A medical helicopter was used for the evacuation.

TASS citing a source, reports that the number of victims is up to 25 people.

The collapse of the pedestrian crossing occurred on Sunday morning, September 27. The crossing collapsed on the territory of the FM Logistics enterprise in the industrial zone, all the victims were the company’s employees. According to preliminary data, the emergency happened due to overload, indicates TASS… The prosecutor’s office began checking.

In early September, on the Irtysh highway, a Russian on a truck accidentally demolished an overhead pedestrian crossing. The fallen part of the structure blocked most of the route. The crossing was under construction, it has not yet been commissioned.