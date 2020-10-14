In Tomsk, in the first eight months of 2020, the number of victims of road accidents decreased by almost 30%, and the number of accidents themselves – by 19%. This was reported by the press service of the city hall.

From January to August, the city recorded 215 road accidents with victims. This is 19% less than in the same period last year. The number of victims decreased by 28.2%, Mayor Ivan Klein explained.

This year, five places of concentration of road accidents were eliminated in Tomsk. This was facilitated by a change in the traffic pattern, the installation of road signs, fences, traffic lights, writes RIA “Tomsk”…

At the end of 2019, the number of road accidents in the city decreased by 16% compared to 2018. Specialists have eliminated seven hazardous areas.

In August this year, the Main Directorate for Traffic Safety of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia announced that the number of road accidents involving children had decreased by 21% since the beginning of this year, and the death toll by more than 15%.