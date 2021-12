Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that in Russia the omicron-strain of coronavirus was detected in 25 people. She clarified that those infected were identified in Moscow, the Moscow region, St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don. Golikova also added that, in her opinion, it is impossible to avoid the spread of the omicron strain in Russia.

