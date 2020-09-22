The number of people infected with coronavirus in the world increased from September 14 to 20 by almost 2 million, which is 6% more than in the previous week. TASS with reference to WHO data.

Over the past seven days, 37.7 thousand people died from COVID-19 (10% less than from September 7 to 13). As of September 20, data on 950 thousand deaths due to coronavirus have been confirmed. The number of officially confirmed cases of infection has exceeded 30.6 million.

The most severe epidemiological situation is in the Americas. Over the past week, the number of cases there has grown by 38% compared to the previous week (almost 770 thousand people).

However, mortality during the same period decreased by 22% (more than 19 thousand cases). The total number of deaths was almost 530 thousand, and the total number of infected people approached 15.5 million.

In Europe, from September 14 to 20, the highest increase in mortality among the regions was revealed compared to the previous seven days – by 27% (more than 4 thousand people died).

The total number of deaths has approached 230 thousand. The number of infected has increased by more than 360 thousand and is now almost 5.2 million. Most cases over the past week were detected in France (about 67 thousand) and Spain (more than 50 thousand).

Earlier it was reported that the Spanish authorities may send troops to Madrid to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The military will help monitor compliance with sanitary measures and participate in disinfection work.