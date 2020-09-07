The variety of folks contaminated with coronavirus on the planet has exceeded 27 million. The related knowledge is posted on website Johns Hopkins College.

So, by 5:30 am on September 7, 27 002 224 circumstances of the illness had been recorded on the planet. The variety of victims was 882,053 folks, and the variety of recovered – 18,054,711 folks. Russia ranks fourth within the listing of nations by way of incidence. Within the nation, 1,022,228 circumstances of an infection had been detected.

On September 4, the main medical journal The Lancet printed the outcomes of two levels of a scientific research of the Russian vaccine in opposition to coronavirus Sputnik V, which was thought-about internationally acknowledged in Russia.

Nonetheless, on September 5, US President Donald Trump spoke out in regards to the Russian and American vaccines. He mentioned that he was not very assured within the Russian drug, however the American vaccine, he mentioned, would develop into the world normal.