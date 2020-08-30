The number of people infected with coronavirus infection in the world has exceeded 25 million. About this on Sunday, August 30, reports Johns Hopkins University.

More than 842.7 thousand people died as a result of the pandemic.

Earlier in August, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adanom Ghebreyesus, said the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the mental health of millions of people. According to him, restrictive measures introduced by a number of countries to prevent the spread of infection cause a “deep impact”.

An outbreak of COVID-19 pneumonia caused by a novel coronavirus was first recorded in December 2019 in Wuhan. On March 11, the World Health Organization declared a pandemic.