The number of people infected with coronavirus in the US state of New York has exceeded one million. This is evidenced by data from Johns Hopkins University, which is updated at website in real time.

For all the time, 1,011,665 people with COVID-19 were identified in the state. Of these, 103.8 thousand patients were cured, 38.2 thousand died. In total, there are more than 20.3 million coronavirus cases in the country. The United States ranks first in the world in terms of the number of cases.

Earlier, the chief infectious disease specialist of the United States, Anthony Fauci, said that the situation with the coronavirus pandemic in the country in the coming months may worsen after the holidays. According to him, one of the reasons for this is the desire of citizens to travel.