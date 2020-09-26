The number of infected patients in the Russian Federation increased to 1,143,571 (+ 0.7%), over the past day, 7,523 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in 85 regions of the country. The relevant data leads headquarters to combat COVID-19.

It is noted that 2,039 people had no clinical manifestations of the disease. The largest increase was recorded in Moscow -1792, St. Petersburg – 232 and the Moscow region – 204.

More than 218.9 thousand Russians remain under medical supervision due to suspicions of coronavirus infection. Over the past 24 hours, 6,004 patients were discharged to recover, the total number of those who recovered reached 940,150.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 20,225 people have died, 169 deaths were recorded per day.

Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that two million people could die from the coronavirus in the world before an effective vaccine appears.