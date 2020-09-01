In Russia, 4729 cases of coronavirus infection were detected per day in 84 regions. So, taking into account the new data, the number of people infected with COVID-19 in Russia has exceeded 1 million, according to the operational headquarters to combat the spread of infection in its Telegram-channel.

1,000,048 Russians contracted the coronavirus as of September 1

In total, as of September 1, 1,000,048 cases of COVID-19 infection were registered in Russia in all regions of the country. Of these, 815 705 people recovered, another 17 299 patients died.

Over the past day, 6,318 people infected with coronavirus have been cured in Russia. There were also 123 deaths.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the registration of the world’s first Russian vaccine against COVID-19, entitled Sputnik V. Doctors will be the first to be vaccinated. Russia launched an official website, which contains all the general information and the main news about the Russian development. The site is available in seven languages.

An outbreak of COVID-19 pneumonia caused by a novel coronavirus was first recorded in December 2019 in Wuhan. On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a pandemic.