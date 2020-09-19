In Ukraine, the number of people infected with coronavirus per day has increased. This on Saturday, September 19, according to the data, published on the website of the monitoring system for the spread of the pandemic of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC).

Over the past day, 3240 cases of infection have been laboratory confirmed. 48 patients with COVID-19 died, 1924 were cured. At the same time, on September 18, 3228 new infections were reported, 68 died and 1573 recovered.

The day before, on September 18, it was reported that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy named those responsible for the worsening situation with coronavirus infection in the country. According to him, initially, Ukraine had the best rate in Europe for the incidence of COVID-19. However, then some officials “because of political games and preparations for local elections” wanted to ease the quarantine and began to “fight in words” with the central government because it allegedly “tightens the screws.” As a result, the incidence increased, Zelensky said.

Earlier, the government of Ukraine decided to ban all foreign citizens from entering the country, starting from August 28. The ban will last until September 28. Certain categories of persons have the right to enter the territory of Ukraine during the period of restrictions.