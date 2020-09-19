In Belarus, the police detained more than 300 participants of the “Brilliant March”, and among the detainees there are minors. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya announced this in her Telegram channel.

“Arbitrariness is taking place in Minsk today. Beautiful and courageous women who legally and peacefully protest are massively and rudely detained by people without identification marks. Now there are more than 240 Belarusian women in the lists of detainees (at the moment, it is known about 300 detainees. – Author), and there are even girls born in 2004, ” – wrote Tikhanovskaya.

At the same time, the politician threatened to de-anonymize those who carry out criminal orders.

“You still have to look into the eyes of your people, which you must protect”– she warned.

Meanwhile, the opposition media in Belarus continue to publish the words of the participants in the protest action. According to them, there was not enough room for everyone in the paddy wagons, and the law enforcement officers were forced to release the women who did not fit. Among them was the symbol of protests Nina Baginskaya.

Detention of Nina Baginskaya

We remind that earlier it became known that children were taken away from the participants of protest actions in Belarus.

