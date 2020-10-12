The number of protesters in Belarusian cities detained by law enforcement agencies exceeded 500 people. The human rights center Viasna, not registered by the authorities, announced this on Sunday, October 11.

At the moment, the list of detainees published on the website contains 501 people. Among the detainees is the architect Nikita Domrachev – the brother of the Belarusian biathlete, four-time Olympic champion Daria Domracheva.

In addition, during the coverage of the protests, more than 40 media representatives were detained, but most have already been released, writes TASS…

Earlier it was reported about the arrest of four TASS correspondents, three journalists of the “BelaPAN” agency, as well as other publications.

On October 11, mass rallies were again held in the capital of Belarus – opposition supporters gathered in the central districts of the city. More than 100 people were reportedly detained during protests in Minsk.

In addition, it became known that the security forces used stun grenades and water cannons against the protesters.

Presidential elections were held in Belarus on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission, the current head of state, Alexander Lukashenko, won. Those who disagreed with this result began to take to the streets. Clashes with law enforcement officers began, and the protests continue to this day.

Opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya refused to acknowledge the election results and called on the international community to support the demonstrators. The EU and the USA were considered illegitimate President Lukashenko.