Basmanny Court orders arrest of 30 persons in Wildberries office shooting case

30 defendants in the case of the shooting near the Wildberries office have been arrested in Moscow by the decision of the Basmanny Court, which granted the law enforcement officers’ petition. This was reported by the court’s press service, reports TASS.

According to the ruling announced in relation to one of the defendants, the persons involved in the case will remain in custody until November 18, 2024.

A total of 33 people were charged, including the husband of the Wildberries founder, Vladislav Bakalchuk. He is charged with crimes under four criminal articles.

On September 18, an attack on the company’s head office took place in the center of Moscow. The armed conflict resulted in seven people being injured, including two law enforcement officers who responded to the call.