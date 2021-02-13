The number of people affected by the strong earthquake in Japan exceeded 50 people, most of them are residents of Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures. TASS, citing local media.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga noted that information on the consequences of the incident is still being collected, but the natural disaster did not lead to large-scale destruction. In particular, the country’s nuclear facilities were not damaged.

The head of the Cabinet also called on fellow citizens to be ready for aftershocks and not to go out at night.

Recall tremors were recorded at 23:08 local time (17:08 Moscow time) in the Pacific Ocean northeast of Fukushima Prefecture. Initially, a magnitude of 7.1 was reported, then it was increased to 7.3.

The natural disaster led to massive power outages and disrupted high-speed trains.