It has gone from 2,827 patients with excessive delays in 2019 to 4,642 on December 31. The average time for an appointment with the specialist already reaches 102 days in the Region, compared to 70 a year ago JAVIER PÉREZ PARRA Friday, 5 February 2021, 03:11



The pandemic is having a huge impact on the entire health system, and this is reflected in the waiting list data of the Murcian Health Service (SMS) at the end of 2020. The delays both to enter the operating room and for a first appointment with the specialist soar, while referrals are drastically reduced from