Russian Railways: 46 people sought medical help after a train derailed in Komi

According to preliminary data, about 50 people sought medical help after the carriages derailed in Komi. Russian Railways reports this in its Telegram-channel.

On the evening of June 26, the Vorkuta-Novorossiysk passenger train derailed near Inta in the Komi Republic. According to Russian Railways, the preliminary cause of the accident was soil erosion due to heavy rainfall.