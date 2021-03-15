Last month, 69 air operations were registered, which represents a decrease of 80 percent in the same period of 2020. Arrival of passengers at the International Airport of the Region of Murcia, in a file image. / VICENTE VICÉNS / AGM EP Monday, March 15, 2021, 18:05



The Murcia Region International Airport accounted for a total of 802 passengers in February, which represents 856 less than those registered last month and a drop of 51.6 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, when the first state of alarm by Covid-19 had not yet been decreed.

Specifically, in January of this year they used the Murcian aerodrome a total of 1,658 people while 802 did so in February, according to the latest data updated by Aena on its website, consulted by Europa Press.

In the month of February, they registered 69 air operations, which represents a decrease of 80 percent compared to the same period in 2020. The collapse of air traffic on account of Covid-19 is noticeable in the difference between the accumulated of these first two months of 2021 and the first two of last year.