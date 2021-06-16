The number of part-timers with a small appointment has increased considerably in the past year. In the first quarter of 2021, there were 83,000 more workers with a job of up to 12 hours a week than a year earlier. This is reported by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) on Thursday based on a survey.

The trend that the number of workers with a small part-time job is increasing has already started. In the third and fourth quarters of 2020, the number of workers with an appointment of a maximum of twelve hours was also higher than a year earlier. In the second quarter of 2020, the number of small part-time workers had actually decreased as a result of the corona crisis. In the past year, however, the number of part-timers who would actually like to work more hours also increased.

In the past year, the size of the group of part-timers who work an average of 28 to 35 hours a week also increased. The number of people who work 12 to 20 hours a week, and the number of full-time workers, actually decreased from the second quarter of 2020. Statistics Netherlands uses the number of hours a person works in a normal working week for these calculations. This does not always correspond to the number of hours actually worked.