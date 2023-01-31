The provision of apartment buildings with parking spaces in Moscow continues to decline in recent years, this trend is also relevant for high-budget projects. As Touch analysts told Izvestia, this ratio in the business class segment alone fell by more than 30% – from 0.86 in 2018 to 0.59 in 2022.

If in comfort-class new buildings this trend is explained by a decrease in demand for parking spaces from buyers, then in high segments the lack of such a service often causes consumer dissatisfaction, the company noted.

According to analysts, now more than half of the projects in business-class houses under construction are provided with parking spaces only with a coefficient of 0.5 or lower. This means that two apartments have a maximum of one parking space. Such an indicator five years ago was not the norm even for comfort-class housing, experts emphasized.

The downward trend is due to a complex of reasons, experts say. In large-scale, especially high-rise projects, where the number of apartments sometimes reaches 7-10 thousand, this may be a banal lack of space for parking, experts said.

“Another factor is the difficulty of forecasting demand: practice shows that with any negative change in the economy, home buyers first of all refuse or postpone the purchase of a parking space, which the market also observes in the current situation. This leads to the fact that the parking lots are half empty, ”added the company.

The location of each specific project also plays a significant role: if we are talking about the central districts of the city or quarters close to transport interchanges and metro stations, then it is always difficult to equip a large, detached parking lot, and there are often not enough places in the underground parking for residents. This is the most common reason for the shortage of parking spaces in high-budget residential complexes, experts explained.

“We should not exclude the factor of urban planning policy, the vector of which is generally aimed at stimulating the refusal of citizens from private cars. Already today the city is overloaded with transport, and the road infrastructure of Moscow is not designed for a further increase in the number of cars,” the experts added.