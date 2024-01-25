ChinaThe number of panda bears living in the wild in China has increased. There are now estimated to be almost 1,900 panda bears, which is a lot more compared to the 1,100 panda bears in the 1980s. The Chinese Forestry Authority announced this in Beijing on Thursday. The pandas are now slightly less threatened: they are now at 'high risk' of becoming extinct in the wild instead of the previous 'very high' risk.
