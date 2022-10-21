Illegal credit organizations on the Internet began to operate more frequently. So, in 2022, more than a third of the total number of identified violators of the law concerned illegal creditors, Izvestia was told in the press service of the Bank of Russia.

Over the three quarters of this year, the regulator identified 3,618 financial entities with signs of illegal activity. It is noted that almost 1.5 thousand of them had signs of financial pyramids, more than 1.2 thousand turned out to be illegal credit institutions, and more than 900 were illegal FOREX dealers.

Experts believe that clients of illegal creditors find them themselves in order to solve their problems for a small fee, since legally operating credit organizations refuse them. Scammers are easy to find: many of them advertise their offerings on classifieds sites and social media that don’t fit within the regulator’s response perimeter.

At the same time, Dmitry Solomnikov, an expert from 1Capital – a Verified Appraiser, noted that there may be companies on the market that initially met all the requirements of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, but then engaged in violations.

“For example, there are credit consumer cooperatives – they are engaged in lending. And we worked with a cooperative that attracted funds at 12–15% in order to invest in a business. At that time, the rate on bank deposits was only 8%. And the cooperative really managed three areas: a dairy farm, a taxi depot and a collection agency. The founder announced large-scale plans, but after a few years the cooperative stopped paying interest on loans, and then stopped returning the body of the loan. Deceived clients began to complain, and the cooperative was blacklisted, and now bankruptcy proceedings have been opened against it, ”said Solomnikov.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Growing pains: Russians complain about illegal creditors