The number of operating Russian cinemas has almost returned to pre-pandemic levels. So, at the end of last year, the government allocated 4.2 billion rubles to support the film industry. The subsidies were distributed between 500 distributors and 30 film production companies, said the former Deputy Minister of Culture Maxim Ksenzov, as reported by Kommersant.

According to a study by Nevafilm Research, the number of operating cinemas in April – May of this year almost reached the level of the beginning of 2020 and is only 1 percent lower than in March last year.

According to the Cinema Fund, in 2019 the box office in the country amounted to 55.4 billion rubles, and in 2020 it fell to 22.8 billion rubles. According to Oleg Berezin, chairman of the Association of Cinema Owners (AVK), the state subsidy that was allocated to support cinemas has seriously helped.

“Although Hollywood pushed back the premieres, Russian films were still released, plus the fears that viewers would watch movies at home online turned out to be exaggerated,” the expert emphasized.