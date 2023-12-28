More than 800 thousand online consultations or consultations, at which doctors using telemedicine technologies discussed controversial situations and treatment tactics for patients, took place in the first nine months of 2023, the Ministry of Health told Izvestia.

“In addition, more than 2.5 million studies were conducted in the areas of radiology and radiology using telemedicine technologies,” the department said.

At the same time, over the entire 2022, more than 896 thousand consultations took place in the “doctor-to-doctor” format. In addition, doctors conducted about 6.75 million doctor-patient consultations and more than 3.4 million consultations to reach conclusions based on the results of diagnostic studies.

The Ministry of Health did not say exactly how many patients received online consultations in the past year, but according to Izvestia estimates, their number could be about 9 million over the year.

At the same time, the All-Russian Union of Insurers indicated that the growth for the year could be 30%, but did not give the exact figure, noting that the calculation is still ongoing. And the SberHealth service calculated that this year the average online appointment time for a patient ranged from 25 to 35 minutes.

As Guzel Ulumbekova, head of the Higher School of Healthcare Organization and Management, explained to Izvestia, during a telemedicine service the doctor spends more time than when seeing a patient in person.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Healthy ringing: Russians began to consult doctors online more often