The contagion curve registered a significant decline this Sunday as the number of positives registered in the last 24 hours fell to 95. The figure, also justified by the fewer number of tests carried out, yields very encouraging data, since the positivity rate for PCR and antigen tests (1,619) drops to 5.8%. That is, very close to the standards in which the pandemic can be considered controlled, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Of the total of infections, 34 were registered in Murcia, 16 in Cartagena, 15 in Yecla, 4 in Lorca and Torre Pacheco, 3 in Librilla, 3 in Santomera and 2 in Caravaca and Mazarrón. The rest are distributed among various locations. The decline in the pandemic is general, as it shows that already twenty municipalities, almost half, have come out of extreme risk and may relax some of the measures in force. A week ago there were only five. The number of active cases also drops, currently 7,259, after adding about 800 patients cured in the last 24 hours.

The situation in the Region’s hospitals has also improved in the last week. Until 00.00 on Sunday it was very similar to last Saturday, with five fewer admitted, 821 in total, and one less patient in the Intensive Care Units (ICU), 165 in total. According to the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, the average rate of admissions has been 900 in the last week, which shows that hospitals have suffered another week of saturation.

The blackest data is shown by the death toll in the last seven days, which amounts to 162 after the thirteen deaths that occurred this Sunday. The victims ranged in age from 66 to 96. Six of them were from Cartagena, 4 from Murcia, 2 from Yecla and one from Cieza. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,257 infected people have died in the Region of Murcia.