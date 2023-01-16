In the third quarter of 2022, more than a third fewer new-build homes were sold than a year earlier. This is according to figures published on Tuesday the CBS, the Kadaster and Eurostat. Since the measurement started in 2015, the number of sales has not fallen so fast.

In total, more than five thousand new homes were sold in the months of July, August and September 2022. That is 33.9 percent less than a year earlier. The number of existing homes sold also fell slightly, but much less at 6.4 percent. In total, the number of homes sold fell by 9.9 percent in the third quarter. It is the sixth quarter in a row that the number of homes sold has fallen.

Buyers paid an average of just under 474,000 euros for a new-build home. That is 13.7 percent more than a year earlier, but less than in the second quarter of 2022, when the average sales price of a new-build home was above half a million euros for the first time.

The fact that fewer new homes are being sold was also shown last week by figures from the Dutch Association of Estate Agents (NVM). In the fourth quarter of 2022, NVM estate agents sold 20 percent fewer new homes than a year earlier. The decrease is not new, writes the brokerage organization, but the cause has changed. The supply of new-build homes is now considerably larger, but their prices have fallen less rapidly than those of existing buildings due to increased construction costs. People would therefore be less likely to opt for a relatively expensive new-build home.