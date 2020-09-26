During the day in Russia, 7,523 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in 85 regions. This is reported by the operational headquarters to combat the spread of infection in its Telegram-channel on Saturday, September 26th.

Most cases were detected in Moscow (1792), St. Petersburg (232) and the Moscow region (204). Over the past 24 hours, 169 deaths due to infection were recorded in Russia, 6004 people have fully recovered. Over the entire period of the pandemic, 20,225 patients died in the country, 940,150 people recovered.

To date, 1,143,571 cases of coronavirus have been detected in 85 regions in Russia.

Earlier, American scientists named a factor that significantly reduces mortality from coronavirus.