Over the past day in Russia, 6065 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in 84 regions. This number was named by the operational headquarters for combating the spread of infection in its Telegram-channel on Saturday 19 September.

Most of the new cases were recorded in Moscow (825), St. Petersburg (212) and the Rostov region (180). Over the past 24 hours, 144 patients with coronavirus infection have died, 5255 people have recovered.

Related materials

To date, 1,097,251 cases of coronavirus have been detected in Russia in 85 regions. Over the entire period of the pandemic, 19,339 deaths were recorded among patients with confirmed infection, 906,462 people recovered.

The day before, September 18, the number of new coronavirus infected in Russia exceeded 5.9 thousand.

On August 11, Russia registered the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine called Sputnik V. A number of government officials have already been vaccinated, in particular Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. More than 50 countries have expressed interest in the Russian drug. In total, at the moment, Russian scientists are developing 26 variants of the coronavirus vaccine. So, after repeated vaccination with the drug from the “Vector” center, all the volunteers developed antibodies of the required level. The State Duma deputies decided to take part in the trials of this vaccine.