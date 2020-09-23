In Russia, 6431 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected per day in 85 regions. This number was named by the operational headquarters for combating the spread of infection in its Telegram-channel on Wednesday 23 September.

Most of them were recorded in Moscow (970), the Moscow region (215) and St. Petersburg (208). Over the past 24 hours, 150 patients with coronavirus infection have died in Russia. Over the entire period, 19,799 deaths were recorded.

To date, 1,122,241 cases of coronavirus have been detected in Russia in 85 regions.

On August 11, Russia registered the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine called Sputnik V. A number of government officials have already been vaccinated, in particular Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. More than 50 countries have expressed interest in the Russian drug. Currently, Russian scientists are working on 26 vaccine variants. After repeated vaccination with the drug from the “Vector” center, all the volunteers developed a sufficient amount of antibodies. The State Duma deputies decided to take part in the trials of this vaccine.

Earlier, Sobyanin said that the epidemiological situation does not require the introduction of new restrictions. According to him, the situation will remain manageable not only in the coming weeks, but also for months.