In Russia, 4941 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in 84 regions per day. The number of new cases, which approached 5,000, was named by the operational headquarters for combating the spread of infection in its Telegram-channel on Saturday, August 29th.

Most of them were recorded in Moscow (677), St. Petersburg (189) and the Moscow region (163). Over the past 24 hours, 111 patients with coronavirus infection have died. Over the entire period of the epidemic in Russia, 17,025 people died.

To date, 985,346 cases of coronavirus have been detected in Russia in 85 regions.

On August 11, President Vladimir Putin announced the registration of the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, in the country. Doctors will be the first to be vaccinated. Earlier, Russia launched an official website, which contains all the general information and the main news about the Russian development. The site is available in seven languages.

An outbreak of COVID-19 pneumonia caused by a novel coronavirus was first recorded in December 2019 in Wuhan. On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a pandemic.